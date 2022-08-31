West Bengal Durga Puja 2022 Latest Update: To address the festive rush during Durga Puja 2022 celebrations and also to make travel easier for shoppers, the Kolkata Metro authorities on Wednesday announced to increase the number of services on weekends in September. Giving details to a news portal, one official said the Kolkata Metro will run 282 services on Saturdays instead of 234 and 164 services on Sundays, up from 130.Also Read - Durga Puja 2022: THESE Schools To Remain Closed In Kolkata On September 01

The Kolkata Metro said it will run special services on weekends from September 3 to 25 in the north-south corridor to address huge rush of shoppers before Durga Puja in the first week of October.

Earlier, the Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO's 2003 Convention on Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage had added Durga Puja in Kolkata to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December last year.

The Committee had earlier commended Durga Puja for its initiatives to involve marginalised groups and individuals as well as women in their participation in safeguarding the element.

Durga Puja this year will be even more special. To mark the occasion, the organisers will hold a mega rally from the iconic Jorasanko Thakurbari to Red Road on Thursday. Kolkata’s busiest roads will bear a festive look with large stages, a Durga idol and posters. The rally will be seen as the beginning of puja festivities in the state.

As per the updates, nearly 2,500 committees from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Salt Lake are likely to take part in the puja rally.

For this year’s celebrations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given a grant of Rs 60,000 each to all puja committees along with partial waiver in power bills.