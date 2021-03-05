West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Union Minister Babul Supriyo may contest against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhowanipore Assembly constituency in the forthcoming Bengal elections, if she decides to contest from there, said reports. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021: High-voltage Polls to be Witnessed in Nandigram as Suvendu Adhikari Likely to Battle Mamata Banerjee on WB Seat

"With strong candidates like Supriyo from Bhowanipore or Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, we are going to defeat her in both the seats," news agency IANS quoted a senior BJP leader as saying. He said that it was discussed in the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) that if she contests from two constituencies then Supriyo might be fielded against her. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and party president JP Nadda.

Notably, Mamata had earlier announced that she might contest from Nandigram. "Names of candidates for almost all the seats going for poll in first two phases has been finalised and names will be announced most likely by Friday evening," BJP West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said, adding that the party will field a strong candidate against Mamata whether she contests from one or two seats.

Meanwhile, a leading news portal has confirmed that Mamata’s former aide Suvendu Adhikari will be fighting polls against her from the Nandigram seat. Speaking at a public gathering, the former TMC loyalist had earlier stated that he will defeat the CM Mamata by “at least 50,000 votes” if fielded from the Nandigram constituency.

The election in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases, starting from March 27. The state will witness a tough contest between TMC and the BJP. The counting of votes and results will be declared on May 2, Sunday.