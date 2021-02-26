Kolkata: Union Minister Smriti Irani got on a scooter as part of a motorcycle rally by BJP on Friday, just a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen riding pillion to work. The rally, part of the BJP’s state-wide “Poriborton Yatra“, was led by Irani along with BJP MP Roopa Ganguly and Agnimitra Paul who began the campaign in Gangajoara near Garia on the party’s “rath” – a bus decked up with slogans and photos of the leaders, reported NDTV. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021 Dates: 8 Phase-Polling to Start on March 27, Results on May 2 | Check Full Schedule

Irani started her roadshow from police para, Dhalai Bridge, Pachpota, in South 24 Parganas on a campaign vehicle. However, after a short while, she got down and rode a scooter wearing a black helmet, surrounded by fervent supporters.

Irani said that violence has defined the tenure of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal. “Violence has defined the tenure of Mamata Banerjee. Democratic voices across Bengal have decided that they will make sure that TMC this time loses the assembly elections,” she said. Also Read - West Bengal Polls: Mamata Banerjee Hikes Minimum Wage For Workers Hour Before MCC Sets in

“We are grateful that the people of Bengal are coming out in large numbers to support us either in the Yatras or programs that are being conducted by our senior leadership. This indicates that this time in West Bengal the lotus will bloom,” she further stated.

Violence was reported in Kolkata on February 24 when a clash broke out between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party workers when BJP’s Parivartan Yatra reached Amherst Street.

“Mamata Banerjee has nothing to say about development. The BJP has taken an oath to lead West Bengal towards development,” Irani remarked.

The fight to power is getting intense in Bengal especially between TMC, BJP and Left-Congress alliance with each party trying to reach the masses, highlighting each other’s failures and projecting an assurance.

West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current government in the state is coming to an end on May 30.

(With inputs from ANI)