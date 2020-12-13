New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) firebrand leader Pragya Thakur said that the former is frustrated because she has realised that her ‘rule is about to end’. The BJP leader who has been in controversies for her statement made the remarks while speaking to reporters yesterday on the attack on the convoy of party chief JP Nadda. Also Read - Nadda's Convoy Attack: 3 IPS Officers Summoned by MHA, West Bengal Govt Reluctant | What Rules Say

“She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. BJP will win the next Assembly election & there will be Hindu raj in West Bengal”, news agency ANI quoted the BJP leader as saying. Also Read - Nadda’s Convoy Attacked in Bengal: Governor Terms Situation Alarming, TMC Calls Him BJP's 'Conduit Pipe’ | Key Points

Nadda’s convoy was allegedly attacked by Trinamool-backed goons with stones, bricks and iron rods while on its way to Diamond Harbour to attend a public meeting. Cars of several party leaders, including that of BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national Vice President Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh, which were part of the convoy, were damaged in the alleged attack. Also Read - Bengal's Top Bureaucrat, DGP Won't Attend Centre's Meet Over Attack on JP Nadda's Convoy

Nadda, however, escaped unhurt. His party colleague Vijayavargiya suffered injuries in the attack while Roy suffered a fracture in his finger.

The war of words between the clashing political rivals intensified ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly elections, especially after Thursday’s attack. Many senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have slammed the Mamata Banerje-led state administration for failing to provide security to Nadda and called the attack ‘sponsored violence’. Shah said that the state has “descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy” under the Trinamool Congress rule.