Nandigram: Part of the precautionary measure, the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in Nandigram assembly constituency in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, just a day ahead of the high- stakes elections. Apart from this, the EC has also started air surveillance in the area with the help of a helicopter.

According to the EC, people who are not voters of Nandigram are not being allowed to enter the constituency in view of the sensitivity.

"Nandigram is a sensitive constituency with high- profile candidates like Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikary. We want to ensure that the law-and-order situation is not compromised and people can vote freely without fear," EC official told news agency PTI.

“That is the reason for imposing the prohibitory orders, which will be in place till Friday midnight. A person who is not a voter of Nandigram will not be allowed to enter the area till the polling is over,” the official added.

Section 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more persons. For the day of the election, 22 companies of central forces are being deployed in the constituency, which has a total of 355 polling booths and 75 per cent of them will have a webcasting facility.

“Vehicles are being thoroughly checked before they are allowed to enter Nandigram. No outside vehicles are being allowed in,” the official said, adding that anybody found trying to create a disturbance “will be handled strictly”.

The official added that the EC has also decided to deploy a 22-personnel quick response team (QRT) in the area on the election day. The local authorities were also asked by the EC to execute all the pending arrest warrants by Wednesday night and take people, accused in various cases, into custody, he said.

