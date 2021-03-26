Voter List 2021: The first phase of polling for West Bengal election 2021 will begin tomorrow i.e. March 27. Before going for voting, people are requested to check if their names are listed in the voter list or not. There are two ways to do the same- you can either check using personal details or EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number. Notably, elections for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly polls will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021 Dates: Polls to Be Held in 8 Phases, Results on May 2

For the convenience of voters, we have given a step-by-step guide to check their names on the voter list 2021.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ECI at https://eci.gov.in/

Step 2: Look for the Current ‘Issue section’. Click on ‘Search name in Voter List’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: You have two ways to look for your name on the voter list. Either you can search using your name, father’s/ husband name, Age/ DoB, and State. Or, you can ‘Search by EPIC no’. You can find the EPIC number on your voter ID card.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha code. Click on ‘Search’

Step 6; Details will appear on the ‘Number of Record(s) Found’ section

Step 7: To confirm your name on voter list, click on ‘View Details’

How to download voter slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ceowestbengal.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Search Your Name in Voter List

Step 3: You will be directed to a different page — https://wberms.gov.in/web_searchengine/ —

Step 4: You can check your details using the name or EPIC number. You can also take a download of your voter slip.