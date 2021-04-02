Kolkata: A day after the second phase elections in West Bengal including Nandigram concluded, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exuded confidence that people have voted for her. “I will definitely win from Nandigram. No need to worry”, Trinamool Congress supremo said while addressing a rally in Cooch Behar on Friday. Notably, the Nandigram assembly constituency in the Purba Medinipur district, this year, witnessed a high-octane battle as CM Mamata contested against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee-BJP Workers Face Off At Polling Booth in Nandigram, CM Calls Governor Dhankar

Meanwhile, Mamata also launched a veiled attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. She said, “A person came to Bengal from Hyderabad, he took money from BJP. Don’t allow him here.”

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at Mamata, accusing her of running the TMC government in the state on the 3T model of ‘Tolabaji’ (extortion), ‘Tanashahi’ (dictatorship), and ‘Tushtikaran’ (appeasement).

He also stated that Mamata, who is contesting her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram seat, will lose from the constituency. Shah was also addressing a rally in Cooch Behar.

The constituencies in the Cooch Behar district will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 10. Results of all the 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.