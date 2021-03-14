West Bengal Election: Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections 2021, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to release its election manifesto today. The party is also observing Nandigram Diwas today to pay tribute to the 14 villagers who were shot in East Midnapore in 2007. The party believes releasing the manifesto for the West Bengal elections on this day will deliver a strong message. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Discharged From Hospital With Medical Advice, To Take Rest For Few Weeks

The TMC Chief will begin campaigning for upcoming WB polls from Monday in a wheelchair. She is likely to first visit the Purulia district where and address two public meetings – one at Baghmundi’s Jhalda area and another at the Balarampur Rathtala ground. If sources are to be believed, Mamata will also travel to various districts in helicopter and campaign in a wheelchair due to her leg injury.

Notably, the party was scheduled to release its election manifesto earlier but it got postponed after Mamata Banerjee was injured in Nandigram. Banerjee fell down and sustained injuries on her left leg and waist after she was allegedly pushed by unidentified people while she was campaigning in the Nandigram assembly segment on Wednesday evening after filing her nomination from the constituency.

The TMC supremo was rushed to SSKM hospital in Kolkata from Purba Medinipur district through a green corridor. Doctors discharged Banerjee on Friday evening after she repeatedly requested them to allow her to go home following “improvement in her condition”.

The West Bengal polls will be held in eight phases starting March 27 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.