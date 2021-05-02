West Bengal Election Results LIVE Streaming: The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will begin at 8 AM on Sunday. Ruling Trinamool Congress has been forecast by all exit polls to register a comprehensive majority win, the opposition BJP, meanwhile, has been tipped to win more seats than it did in the last Assembly polls. Also Read - Assembly Election 2021 Results: How To Check Results of West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry Polls on ECI Website And App | Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Election Commission of India (ECI) gives frequent updates on its official website. However, for the fastest updates possible on vote counting trend analysis as well, one can also watch Zee News Live TV online from anywhere.

The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here. Stay tuned to this place for 360-degree coverage on each and every seat of Bengal.

Notably, polling took place in eight phases in West Bengal between March 27 and April 29. A three-tier security arrangement is in place in West Bengal’s 108 counting centres and at least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed across 23 districts of the state that voted in a gruelling election marred by violence and vicious personal attacks.

The result will decide whether Mamata Banerjee, who has been in power for 10 years and is arguably fighting the toughest poll of her political career, has been able to thwart the challenge by the battle-hardened election army of the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP, which had just three seats in the 294-member Assembly in the 2016 Assembly polls and went to win 18 out of 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, had pulled out all stops in the state in a determined bid to oust Banerjee, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Modi, and add another state to its tally of 17. The Left-Congress alliance is the third main contestant in the state.