New Delhi: The much-anticipated West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 was held over eight rounds from March 27-April 29 for 294 seats. This year, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a bitter contest. The TMC headed by two-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is striving hard to score a hat-trick. The BJP is also leaving no stone unturned to make sure lotus blooms in the state. The third front has the CPI-M and Congress entering into a seat-sharing arrangement, and this combine is also trying to align with the ISF.

While Mamata Banerjee's TMC will be hoping to overcome the anti-incumbency factor and come to power for a third consecutive term, the BJP will be trying to build on the big gains it made during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 in the state. Exit polls have been divided over the final outcome, with some giving only a thin edge to TMC. However, they all agree on one thing — the contest in Bengal will be close and a victory for either TMC or BJP can be a matter of thin margins.

Exit polls, on the other hand, were as polarised as the elections in West Bengal with some predicting a clear win for the Trinamool Congress and some gave BJP the edge while the watched-out pollster 'AXIS My India' forecasted a cliffhanger.

