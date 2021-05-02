New Delhi: The much-anticipated West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 was held over eight rounds from March 27-April 29 for 294 seats. This year, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a bitter contest. The TMC headed by two-time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is striving hard to score a hat-trick. The BJP is also leaving no stone unturned to make sure lotus blooms in the state. The third front has the CPI-M and Congress entering into a seat-sharing arrangement, and this combine is also trying to align with the ISF. Also Read - Nandigram Election Result 2021 LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Ahead by Over 4,000 Votes in Early Trends, Mamata Trails

While Mamata Banerjee’s TMC will be hoping to overcome the anti-incumbency factor and come to power for a third consecutive term, the BJP will be trying to build on the big gains it made during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 in the state. Exit polls have been divided over the final outcome, with some giving only a thin edge to TMC. However, they all agree on one thing — the contest in Bengal will be close and a victory for either TMC or BJP can be a matter of thin margins. Also Read - Jhargram Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of Votes Underway

Exit polls, on the other hand, were as polarised as the elections in West Bengal with some predicting a clear win for the Trinamool Congress and some gave BJP the edge while the watched-out pollster ‘AXIS My India’ forecasted a cliffhanger. Also Read - Falta Election Result LIVE: Who Will Win This Time? Counting of Votes Begins

Stay tuned to India.com to get LIVE updates regarding the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021:

10.10 am: Mamata Banerjee now trails with over 8000 votes, show early trends.

10.03 am: BJP leads from Jalpaiguri.

9.50 am: BJP’s Rahul Sinha leading from Habra.

9.41 am: BJP’s Mukul Roy leading from Krishnanagar Uttar, Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge

9.33 am: BJP’s Rajib Banerjee trailing from Howrah.

9.23 am: Mamata Banerjee trailing with over 1400 votes from Nandigram.

9.18 am: BJP leading from Singur.

9.10 am: Bharatiya Janata Party leading from Siliguri.

9.03 am: BJP’s Payal Sarkar leading from Behala, show early trends.

8.56 am: Trinamool Congress trails from Bhawanipore, BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh leading.

8.42 am: Mamata Banerjee leading from Nandigram show early trends.

8.40 am: Early trends show TMC leading on 53 seats, BJP on 49 seats.

8.33 am: According to the latest update, TMC leading on 40 seats, BJP on 35 and Left+ on 1.

8.24 am: In a close competition, Trinamool Congress leading on 22 seats, BJP on 20.

8.09 am: Early trends show TMC leading on 13 seats, BJP on 10.

8.00 am: Counting for For 294 Assembly Seats Begins