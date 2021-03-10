Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination for the upcoming Assembly Election on Wednesday from Nandigram constituency, where she has crossed swords with her former close aide-turned-bete noire Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP. Also Read - Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, Election Commission Transfers DGP Virendra, Posts IPS P. Nirajnayan To Replace Him

Suvendu Adhikari will his nomination for West Bengal elections 2021 from Nandigram on Friday, March 12.

A decade after she scripted history by defeating the longest-serving democratically elected communist regime of the world, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is once again on the threshold of a watershed moment as she faces a do-or-die battle in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021.

Stakes are high for the tempestuous TMC supremo as losing the elections might put a question mark on the very existence of her “ideology-starved” party that has ruled the state since 2011, and winning it would place her in the league of leaders who have engineered the defeat of the formidable Narendra Modi-led BJP.

One of the fiercest critics of the Modi brigade, Banerjee is not just single-handedly taking on the well-oiled election machinery of the BJP, but also grappling with unprecedented rebellion and exodus from her party just ahead of the elections.

Desperate to shed the tag of a “sinking ship”, the TMC has upped its game with the poll slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai’ (Bengal wants its daughter), even as it continued to play the Bengali sub-nationalism card by branding BJP as a party of outsiders.

“This time, the fight seems tougher as we are up against the BJP, which is using money, muscle and the central machinery to seize power in Bengal. Both 2011 and 2016 assembly polls were comparatively less stressful,” senior TMC leader and spokesperson Sougata Roy said.

Several Trinamool Congress leaders have their fingers crossed as they believe the party’s “political existence will be at stake” if it loses the assembly polls.

Notwithstanding the odds stacked up against her, which includes allegations of corruption and appeasement politics, Banerjee, however, has asserted that her party will smoothly sail to victory, and has set a target of bagging 220 of the 294 seats.

Elections in Bengal, poised to be a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI)