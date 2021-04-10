Kolkata: Polling began at 7 am for 44 seats in the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections amid tight security. Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in 9 seats in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, 9 in Coochbehar and 10 in Hooghly. The Election Commission has deployed at least 789 companies of central armed police force (CAPF) in 15,940 polling stations. Each company of CAPF comprises of 100 personnel including officers. Among those in fray in today’s polling include Union Minister Babul Supriyo, West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas. Also in the fray is TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee, a former minister of the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, who will contest from Domjur in Howrah district on a BJP ticket. Notably, the EC is conducting Bengal assembly polls in 8 phases and counting of votes and results will be declared on May 2, Sunday. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Elections: CM Mamata Challenges EC's Notice, Appeals People to Vote Unitedly













Load More