Kolkata: Polling began at 7 am for 44 seats in the fourth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections amid tight security. Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in 9 seats in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, 9 in Coochbehar and 10 in Hooghly. The Election Commission has deployed at least 789 companies of central armed police force (CAPF) in 15,940 polling stations. Each company of CAPF comprises of 100 personnel including officers. Among those in fray in today’s polling include Union Minister Babul Supriyo, West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Arup Biswas. Also in the fray is TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee, a former minister of the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, who will contest from Domjur in Howrah district on a BJP ticket. Notably, the EC is conducting Bengal assembly polls in 8 phases and counting of votes and results will be declared on May 2, Sunday. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Elections: CM Mamata Challenges EC's Notice, Appeals People to Vote Unitedly

    West Bengal Elections 2021 LIVE: Voting for the fourth phase of polls begins, 44 seats across 5 districts in fray.

    West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned for BJP candidates at various places by holding public meetings and roadshows.Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, a Lok Sabha MP, held several public meetings in many of the constituencies going to poll today.

    West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 Voting LIVE: 57% of voters in my constituency are women & I am banking on them… I appeal to people to come to polling stations & cast votes. Security forces are deployed. I think everything will go very peacefully today, said Payel Sarkar, BJP candidate from Behala East ahead of polls.

    West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Election officials conduct a mock poll at a polling station in Alipurduar Assembly constituency. Voting for the fourth phase of Assembly elections will commence at 7 am.
    West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Voters queue up at a polling station to cast their votes in Bhangar Assembly constituency of South 24 Parganas district. Voting for the fourth phase of Assembly elections will commence at 7 am.
    Full List of constituencies going to polls today:

    Assembly Constituency No Constituencies
    1 1 Mekliganj (SC)
    2 2 Mathabhanga (SC)
    3 3 Coochbehar Uttar (SC)
    4 4 Coochbehar Dakshin
    5 5 Sitalkuchi (SC)
    6 6 Sitai (SC)
    7 7 Dinhata
    8 8 Natabari
    9 9 Tufanganj
    10 10 Kumargram (ST)
    11 11 Kalchini (ST)
    12 12 Alipurduars
    13 13 Falakata (SC)
    14 14 Madarihat (ST)
    15 147 Sonarpur Dakshin
    16 148 Bhangar
    17 149 Kasba
    18 150 Jadavpur
    19 151 Sonarpur Uttar
    20 152 Tollyganj
    21 153 Behala Purba
    22 154 Behala Paschim
    23 155 Maheshtala
    24 156 Budge Budge
    25 157 Metiaburuz
    26 169 Bally
    27 170 Howrah Uttar
    28 171 Howrah Madhya
    29 172 Shibpur
    30 173 Howrah Dakshin
    31 174 Sankrail (SC)
    32 175 Panchla
    33 176 Uluberia Purba
    34 184 Domjur
    35 185 Uttarpara
    36 186 Sreerampur
    37 187 Champdani
    38 188 Singur
    39 189 Chandannagar
    40 190 Chunchura
    41 191 Balagarh (SC)
    42 192 Pandua
    43 193 Saptagram
    44 194 Chanditala