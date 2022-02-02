New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the Covid isolation ward of the JNM Hospital at Kalyani in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The incident took place last night at around 9 PM. Though no casualty was reported as the lone patient there was taken away, regular services were affected by the blaze.Also Read - Pegasus Spin Budget: Mamata Banerjee Slams Budget 2022-23, Says Centre 'Lost in Big Words'

Two fire tenders were pressed into service and they took around 50 minutes to bring the blaze under control, an official of the fire department said, adding that the cooling process is currently on.

"There was only one patient at the isolation ward and we have removed him to safety," College of Medicine & JNM Hospital Super Dr. Abhijit Mukhopadhyay said. He asserted that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes 3 days after a 60-year-old patient lost his life after fire broke out at the Covid ward of the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.