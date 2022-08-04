Khardah Gas Leak: Two workers died and one hospitalised after gas leaked at an electro steel factory in Khardah, North 24 Parganas yesterday, confirmed SDO Barrackpore to news agency ANI. According to reports, three persons – supervisor Swapnadeep Mukherjee (45) and workers Ranjit Singh (38) and Rohit Mahato (32) – fell unconscious while carrying out maintenance work. They were taken to Kamarhati ESI Hospital where Mukherjee and Singh were declared dead. Doctors said they might have been asphyxiated.Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Session to Begin on June 10| Details Inside

West Bengal | Two workers died and one hospitalised after gas leaked at an electro steel factory in Khardah, North 24 Parganas yesterday, confirmed SDO Barrackpore pic.twitter.com/58eKL4H76u — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Also Read - West Bengal Man Chops Off Wife's Hand to Stop Her From Taking Govt Job

A large police contingent, including RAF and combat force, led by the Barrackpore police commissioner Ajay Thakur rushed to the factory to bring the situation under control. Also Read - West Bengal Reports First COVID-19 Death in Week Time

“Prima facie, it appears that a possible gas leak during a maintenance job might have led to death of the two workers. An investigation is on. An expert team will visit the site to probe the incident,” Thakur told TOI.

Meanwhile, other ECL workers staged a demonstration and sought compensation and jobs for the kin of the deceased.