Omicron Scare in Bengal: Amid the looming threats of the new Covid variant, Omicron in the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state government will impose certain curbs in the areas where Covid cases are increasing. The chief minister added that she has directed the officials to review the covid situation and decide whether to keep the schools and colleges in the state open or not.

While addressing the media while visiting the Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district where the annual Ganga Sagar Mela will begin next month, Mamata Banerjee also informed that there would no restrictions imposed on Gangasagar Mela. She asked, "Were there any restrictions imposed during Kumbh Mela [during Covid-19]?"

Refusing to impose curbs on the Gangasagar Mela amid the rising Covid-19 cases, Mamata Banerjee said, "They (Central govt) are only worried about Ganga Sagar, they should think of Kumbh Mela. We can't stop people coming to Ganga Sagar Mela from UP, Bihar and other parts of the country. Those who come here will follow COVID19 protocols."

Taking about the new covid variant, the Chief Minister said, “Most Omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK. The Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where Omicron cases are high. We will see what the Ministry of Civil Aviation will do.”

Banerjee said that her government was reviewing the emerging pandemic situation “seriously” and hinted that a decision will be taken regarding restriction, taking the economy into account.

“We have to look after the safety and security of the people. We will soon make a decision. We will target places where the cases are going up. We cannot impose restrictions everywhere because that may affect the economy as it has in the last two years,” she said.