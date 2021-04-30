Kolkata: To contain the unprecedented surge of the COVID cases in the state, the West Bengal government on Friday imposed lockdown-like restrictions. According to the order passed by the Mamata govt, all shopping malls, restaurants, bars, cinema halls, beauty parlours, spas will be closed with immediate effect. Restrictions have also imposed on religious gatherings. Also Read - People in 18-44 Age Group Can Choose COVID-19 Vaccine as Per Preference: CoWin Chief RS Sharma

The markets will remain open from 7-9 am & 3-5 pm.