West Bengal Guv Appoints Officiating Vice-Chancellor Of Jadavpur University Amid Row Over Student’s Death

Buddhadeb Sau, a professor in the Jadavpur University's Department of Mathematics, was appointed as the the officiating vice-chancellor of varsity.

Jadavpur University is at the eye of a storm over the death of a student at its hostel allegedly due to ragging. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: Buddhadeb Sau was appointed the officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University by West Bengal CV Ananda Bose amid a row over the death of a student due to alleged ragging. Buddhadeb Sau is a professor in the varsity’s Department of Mathematics. Bose, also the chancellor of the varsity, issued orders authorising Sau to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the vice-chancellor with immediate effect, officials said.

The varsity, which is without a full-time vice-chancellor since June, is at the eye of a storm over the death of a student at its hostel allegedly due to ragging.

The first-year undergraduate student died after falling from the second-floor balcony of the varsity’s main hostel on August 9. His family alleged he was a victim of ragging.

The tenure of the varsity’s last full-time vice-chancellor Suranjan Das, who served for nine years, ended on May 31. Following that, Bose appointed Amitabha Datta, the pro-VC of the varsity, as the officiating vice-chancellor but he resigned on August 4. Datta had resigned after being asked by the governor.

