Kolkata: The West Bengal Higher Education Council has increased the number of seats in all government-run schools a day after the results of Madhyamik (Class 10 state board) examination were declared. The seats have been increased from 275 to 400 in a bid to accommodate all successful students and also revised the admission notice for Class 11 students, according to a report by leading daily Indian Express.

As per the report, the council also lowered the marks percentage for admission in the science stream. Instead of earlier 45 per cent marks, students having received 35 per cent this year will be eligible to apply for the science stream in Class 11.

"The decision to increase the number of seats in schools has been taken keeping in mind the large number of students who have cleared the Madhyamik exam this year. This will help the students get admission to Class 11," Express quoted a senior education department official as saying.

The official noted that department , in the past ten years, have noticed a trend of decrease in the number of students opting for the science stream. “In a bid to encourage them to take up science, we have decided to lower the minimum required percentage,” they added.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday announced the WBBSE 10th Result 2022 in which 9,49,927 students passed. The pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 86.60 per cent. Arnab Ghorai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School, Bankura and Raunak Mondal of Burdwan CMS School obtained the first position with 693 marks.