Khardaha Election Result Live Updates: Khardaha is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the North 24 Parganas district. People of Khardaha voted for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 22 in sixth phase and the results will be declared on May 2. The counting of votes has started at 8 AM. Also Read - Debra Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Humayun Kabir of TMC Leading

Debojyoti Das (CPIM), Kajal Sinha (AITC), Shilbhadra Datta (BJP) are key candidates contesting from Khardaha constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Khardaha Assembly Constituency was recorded as 82 percent. Also Read - Singur Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: BJP's Rabindranath Bhattacharya Leading

Stay tuned to India.com for all the live updates. Also Read - Nandigram Election Result 2021 LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari Leading by Over 8,000 Votes in Early Trends, Mamata Trails

Check Live Updates Here:

10.30 IST: AITC Leading by 58%, BJP Trailing Says EC

08.00 IST: Counting of votes has begun in West Bengal’s Khardaha.

07.15 IST: In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,02,898 registered voters for Khardaha assembly seat, out of which 1,03,133 were male and 99,761 were female voters. 1.6% of voters opted for for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.