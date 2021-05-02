Khardaha Election Result Live Updates: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Sunday. TMC and BJP are the key parties in the state. As per the latest numbers on the EC website, TMC’z Kajal Sinha is leading by 50% with 15,429 votes. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Wins The Battle of Nandigram

Khardaha is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies that comes under the North 24 Parganas district. People of Khardaha voted for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 22 in sixth phase and the results will be declared on May 2. The counting of votes has started at 8 AM.

Debojyoti Das (CPIM), Kajal Sinha (AITC), Shilbhadra Datta (BJP) are key candidates contesting from Khardaha constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Khardaha Assembly Constituency was recorded as 82 percent.

17.30 IST: Trinamool Congress Candidate Kajal Sinha Wins.

14.00 IST: As per the latest numbers on the EC website, TMC’z Kajal Sinha is leading by 50% with 15,429 votes.

10.30 IST: AITC Leading by 58%, BJP Trailing Says EC

10:24 IST: BJP candidate Silbhadra Datta currently ahead of INDEPENDENT candidate Raju Ghosh as counting continues in Khardaha.

08.00 IST: Counting of votes has begun in West Bengal’s Khardaha.

07.15 IST: In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,02,898 registered voters for Khardaha assembly seat, out of which 1,03,133 were male and 99,761 were female voters. 1.6% of voters opted for for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.