Kolkata: Owing to the dip in the covid cases and for the convenience of the students, the West Bengal government on Sunday announced that the general public will be allowed to ride the Metro on weekends. The authorities have also added that six more trains along the north-south corridor from Saturday, with 220 daily services instead of the 214 "staff specials".

According to the reports, the curb has been lifted for the convenience of the students, who would need to avail the city's transport lifeline on the weekends as well. The number of trains on Sunday remain unchanged at 120 but the services will be available to all and the first trains will leave the terminal stations at 10am.

On Saturday, the first trains left Dakshineswar, Dum Dum and Kavi Subhas (New Garia) terminals at 7am instead of 7.30am. The last trains left Dum Dum and New Garia at 9.30amand at 9.18pm from Dakshineswar.

To recall, the schools and colleges in West Bengal reopened on Tuesday, last week — after a gap of close to two years forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time students attended classes physically was in March 2020.

“All arrangements are being made for keeping the campuses clean and sanitised. Effective steps have been taken for ensuring double vaccination for most students. Public health imperatives are paramount,” said University of Calcutta Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee to The Hindu.

In all institutions across the State, the arrangements are going to be the same: no mask, no entry; temperature checks and hand-sanitisation at the entrance; smaller number of students in each class; and no congregation in places like canteens.