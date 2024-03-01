Home

Kolkata SHOCKER: Woman Stabs Live-In Partner To Death, Then Calls Cops

Sanghati Paul, a divorcee mother, stabbed her live-in partner Sarthak Das to death at her apartment in Dumdum area of Kolkata.

Kolkata Live-In Murder: Amidst the rising debate questioning the “morality” and legality of live-in relationships in the country, a woman in West Bengal’s Kolkata allegedly stabbed his 32-year-old live-in partner to death in fit of rage and later called the cops and confessed to the crime. Shockingly, hours before being brutally murdered by his partner, the victim, Sarthak Das, had shared a picture of him with the woman and her son, with the caption “family”, thus adding another layer to the tragedy.

According to the police, the accused woman, identified as Sanghati Paul– a divorcee mother with a young son and a makeup artist by profession, was in a live-in relationship with the victim, Sarthak Das, a professional photographer.

A senior official said the the couple were recently involved in frequent disputes owing to their strained relationship over the past few days and on Wednesday, Sanghati allegedly stabbed Sarthak multiple times with a kitchen knife following a heated argument at the former’s apartment in Dumdum area of Kolkata.

Later, after apparently being swept by a wave of guilt, the woman informed the cops and confessed to the crime.

A police team arrived at Sanghati’s apartment where they found Sarthak lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on his bounds. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

They said that Sanghati Paul was taken into custody and confessed to the murder during interrogation. She has been booked for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said.

A happy relationship?

Notably, Das’s social media is strewn with pictures of himself with Sanghati and her son from a previous marriage. Das had also changed his relationship status to “engaged” on his Facebook page, indicating that everything was ‘rosy’ in their relationship. However, reports quoting locals, said the couple’s had been having issues recently and often engaged in arguments in the recent past.

Police said the motive behind the murder remains unclear and is being ascertained, adding that further investigation is underway.

Live-in relationship debate

The incident comes amidst a raging debate over live-in relationships which was triggered following a slew of grisly murders which shocked the country last year.

Late last year, a 20-year-old man was arrested on December 13 in Indore for allegedly killing a live-in partner because she refused to have physical relations with him.

As per the police, the victim and the accused were living together in a rented house in the city for the last few days after becoming friends on Instagram.

In another shocking incident, a Delhi man was arrested in January this year for allegedly raping his live-in partner’s 14-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the accused, identified as 29-year-old Ankit Yadav, was in a live-in relationship with the victim’s mother from the past eight years and also had a son with her.

A senior police official said Yadav, a bus driver by profession and resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, raped the minor on multiple occasions when her mother wasn’t around.

