Kolkata: The local train services of West Bengal have finally resumed with 50% seating capacity from Sunday (October 31) almost six months after services were stopped to check the spread of the COVID-19 disease. The decision to resume the local train services along with additional relaxations was announced last Friday. In its latest order to relax COVID-19 curbs, the government said, "Local trains may operate at 50 per cent seating capacity. All government offices related to non-emergency and non-essential services shall now function with 50 per cent of their total strength."

Soon after the order to resume local trains were announced, the state BJP claimed that the Railways had long expressed its readiness to run local trains, but the West Bengal government, which was not keen on resuming operations thus far, "granted permission only now" amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Addressing a press meet, the party's state vice president, Joy Prakash Majumder, said that the onus lies on the Mamata Banerjee government to check the spread of the disease. "The government must ensure that another Burj Khalifa-like episode does not happen when trains start plying. The state police and the GRP should see to it that COVID protocols are followed," Majumder stated.

The senior BJP leader was referring to the massive crowding at a city Durga puja pandal, which was modelled on Burj Khalifa of Dubai. Allegations are rife that public gatherings at the Sreebhumi pandal and other Durga puja marquees have led to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The administration also allowed movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am from November 2 to 5 for Kali Puja festivities, an official order here said. It granted similar relaxations for Chhath Puja on November 10 and 11.

According to the order, cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, shopping malls, spa and gyms will be allowed to function at 70 per cent capacity from October 31, but not beyond 11 pm.

Schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges and universities will open from November 16, following standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government, it maintained. District administrations, police commissionerates, and local authorities have been asked to ensure strict compliance of the state directives on COVID-19, the order added.