Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Sunday brought back stricter COVID-related restrictions amid a steep rise in cases, shutting all educational institutions from Monday and allowing offices to operate with 50 per cent workforce.Also Read - West Bengal Announces Lockdown-Like Curbs; Shuts Schools, Cinema Halls, Salons, Spas | Full List of Restrictions
At a press conference on Sunday, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi announced that a night curfew has been put in place and only essential services will be permitted between 10 pm and 5 am in the state. Also Read - West Bengal Suspends All Flights Coming from UK to Kolkata Amid Looming Omicron Threats
The state has also decided to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week — on Monday and Friday starting January 5, Dwivedi said. Direct flights from the United Kingdom, which has reported a staggering number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, including those of the more infectious Omicron strain, have been stopped as well. Also Read - Rain, Dense Fog Alert in THESE States For Next 48 Hours. See Full Forecast Here
West Bengal lockdown: What’s allowed
- Local trains would be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 7 pm.
- All shopping malls and markets would be allowed to remain open till 10 pm but with half their capacities.
- Long-distance trains will operate as per their usual schedule and capacity.
- Metro trains in Kolkata will also operate as per their usual timing but with 50 per cent capacity.
- Cinema halls and theatres have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.
- Meetings and conferences have been allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.
- Bars and restaurants were allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.
- Home delivery of food and other essential products was permitted as per usual operational hours.
- Flights from Delhi and Mumbai to operate only twice a week — on Monday and Friday — starting January 5.
West Bengal lockdown: What’s not allowed
- All tourist attractions, including the zoos, would remain closed.
- Swimming pools, parlours, spa, wellness centres and gyms have also been told to shut down.
- Not more than 50 persons shall be allowed in weddings, and only 20 persons will be allowed during funeral and burial services.
- Direct flights from UK have been suspended.
(With agency inputs)