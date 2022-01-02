Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Sunday brought back stricter COVID-related restrictions amid a steep rise in cases, shutting all educational institutions from Monday and allowing offices to operate with 50 per cent workforce.Also Read - West Bengal Announces Lockdown-Like Curbs; Shuts Schools, Cinema Halls, Salons, Spas | Full List of Restrictions

At a press conference on Sunday, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi announced that a night curfew has been put in place and only essential services will be permitted between 10 pm and 5 am in the state.

The state has also decided to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week — on Monday and Friday starting January 5, Dwivedi said. Direct flights from the United Kingdom, which has reported a staggering number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, including those of the more infectious Omicron strain, have been stopped as well.

West Bengal lockdown: What’s allowed

Local trains would be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 7 pm.

All shopping malls and markets would be allowed to remain open till 10 pm but with half their capacities.

Long-distance trains will operate as per their usual schedule and capacity.

Metro trains in Kolkata will also operate as per their usual timing but with 50 per cent capacity.

Cinema halls and theatres have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Meetings and conferences have been allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.

Bars and restaurants were allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

Home delivery of food and other essential products was permitted as per usual operational hours.

Flights from Delhi and Mumbai to operate only twice a week — on Monday and Friday — starting January 5.

West Bengal lockdown: What’s not allowed

All tourist attractions, including the zoos, would remain closed.

Swimming pools, parlours, spa, wellness centres and gyms have also been told to shut down.

Not more than 50 persons shall be allowed in weddings, and only 20 persons will be allowed during funeral and burial services.

Direct flights from UK have been suspended.

