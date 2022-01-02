Breaking News: The West Bengal government has announced lockdown-like measures to contain Covid-19 and Omicron spread in the state.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Delhi's COVID Count Breaches 2000-Mark After 7 Months

All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks to be closed in the state from tomorrow, January 3, said West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi.

All government and private offices to operate at 50% capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode, Dwivedi added.