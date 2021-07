Kolkata: The West Bengal government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till August 15. However, certain relaxations will be provided with the restrictions.Also Read - Complete Lockdown in Kerala on THESE Dates Due to Rising Covid Cases. Check Details

Government programmes will be allowed in indoor places with not more than 50 per cent of total seating capacity from July 31.

The night curfew will remain in place from 9 pm-5 am.