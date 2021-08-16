Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday allowed the opening of museums including ASI-protected monuments and entertainment parks with not more than 50 per cent of capacity at a time and compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour & protocols from August 17.Also Read - Karnataka Schools Reopening Big Update: Govt Allows Half-Day Classes For Standard 9, 10 In These Districts | Details Here

The government had earlier extended the COVID-related restrictions in West Bengal till August 30 with relaxations in the curbs during the night hours. "The COVID situation in Bengal is quite good but the danger of the third wave is still lurking. This is one of the reasons we have not allowed local trains," Banerjee said, addressing a press conference.

Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Cumulative COVID Vaccine Doses in India Cross 55 Crore, Says Govt

“So, we have decided to extend the ongoing COVID restrictions for 15 more days till August 30,” she added. The restrictions, first imposed on May 16 amid the second wave of the pandemic and extended at regular intervals, were about to expire on August 15.

Here are the latest West Bengal lockdown guidelines:

– The night hours during which stringent restrictions are imposed will be reduced. Full lockdown during the night will now be from 11 pm to 5 am, instead of 9 pm to 5 am.

– Cinema halls and swimming pools in West Bengal can operate at 50 per cent capacity from Sunday.

– Traffic restrictions in the state eased as the government has allowed traffic to ply during the new night curfew.

– Local trains will not be allowed to operate till August 31, the state government has said, These trains will only be functional after the target of 50 per cent vaccination is achieved in the state.

Banerjee said the state was not getting the required doses of vaccines. “If we get vaccines, we can at least ensure one dose of vaccine for the rural population and then we can allow local trains,” she said.