Kolkata: Amid the looming Omicron threat in the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed officials to review the covid situation and decide whether to keep the schools and colleges open in the state. While addressing an administrative review meeting at South 24 Pargana, the Chief Minister said, "Country is again witnessing a surge in Covid cases, in such a scenario, we need to review the situation and decide whether to keep the schools and colleges open or not."

"Covid situation should be kept in check. Schools will be shut again if we find students are getting infected," the Chief Minister added while directing the officials.

Urging the people not to panic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that everyone needs to follow the guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus. "The omicron variant spreads very quickly, so we need to take all the necessary measures so that the cases don't rise."

