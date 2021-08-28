Kolkata: The West Bengal government has decided to extend the coronavirus-induced restrictions till September 15 with some additional relaxations, reports news agency ANI. Coaching centres in state are allowed to reopen with 50% capacity, a government order read.Also Read - ED's Summon to Abhishek Banerjee: BJP Can't Fight Us Politically, Using Central Agencies Against Us, Says Mamata

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,46,237 on Friday as 703 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,410, a health bulletin said. Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 112, followed by North 24 Parganas at 88.

Two COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Murshidabad and one each in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri districts.

(With agency inputs)