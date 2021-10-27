West Bengal Lockdown Update: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal has imposed fresh restrictions in Sonarpur municipality area in South 24 Parganas district for three days after the state reported surge in Covid cases post-Durga Puja celebrations. Only emergency services will be allowed to function during this period. There are 19 containment zones in the Sonarpur area so far.Also Read - Over 41 Pregnant Women Died Of Covid In Kerala, 149 Patients Ended Life: Minister Informs Assembly

On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) wrote letter to the Bengal government, expressing concern over the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state following Durga Puja festivities. In the letter, the ICMR has mentioned that since Durga Puja, Covid-19 cases have increased by around 25 per cent in Kolkata. In the last 24 hours, 248 cases and six deaths have been reported in Kolkata only.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Health Secretary of West Bengal Govt regarding new deaths and cases of #COVID19 in the state, in last 30 days. “One of the primary districts of concern is Kolkata…” reads the letter. pic.twitter.com/ulc6YAmDpg — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

As per reports, several teams of Kolkata Police have been deployed across the city to ensure people wear masks in the public and abide by social distancing norms in crowded areas. During the Durga Puja celebrations, Kolkata's New Market was hugely congested and the social distancing norms went for a toss as many people were also spotted without masks

Speaking to CNN-News18, Group CEO of the AMRI hospitals, Rupak Barua said, “We have noticed an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients after Durga puja. In August and September, or even the week before the puja, the number of daily cases at our hospital was comparatively low. But in recent times, we’ve seen a sudden increase in the number of patients.”