Kolkata: As the Covid third wave ebbs in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government on Thursday withdrew all the covid restrictions which were in force in the state. "Advisory in respect of health & hygiene protocols including wearing of the mask at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further orders," the government order read.

To recall, the government had extended the restrictions and relaxation measures along with advisory already in force till 31 March. The order had stated that the movement of people and vehicles, and public gatherings stand prohibited between 12am to 5am, except on 17 March on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan'.

The state had earlier mentioned that they had conducted a review of the of the situation of the COvid-19 pandemic in the state and the State Executive Committee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority recommended to continue with existing restrictions and relaxations already in force.