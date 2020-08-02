West Bengal Lockdown News: In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 in its capital of Kolkata, as well as the adjoining district of Howrah, the West Bengal government has demarcated 128 areas as containment zones in the two districts. While the number of such zones in the ‘city of joy’ is 37, the remaining 91 containment zones are in Howrah. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones List Today: Total Count Reduced to 496 | Find District-wise List Here

The full list of the 37 containment zones in Kolkata is as follows:



Also, here’s the full list of 91 containment zones in Howrah:

Meanwhile, West Bengal’s overall COVID-19 tally crossed the 72,000 mark as the state on Saturday witnessed a spike of 2,589 new cases of the infection, taking its total number of positive cases thus far to 72,777.

Of the new cases, there were a total of 2,143 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries past the 50,000 mark to 50,517. With 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, a total of 1,629 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the number of active cases reached 20,631 with 398 new patients being admitted to hospitals.

2,589 new #COVID19 cases and 48 deaths reported in West Bengal today. The total number of cases now stands at 72,777 in the state including 20,631 active cases, 50,517 discharged cases and 1,629 deaths: State Health Department. pic.twitter.com/QGqZ9ax953 — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2020

Earlier, on Thursday, the West Bengal government extended lockdown in containment zones across the state till August 31. It has also already announced that the practice of biweekly lockdown, i.e lockdown on any two days of a week, will, for now, continue till August 31.