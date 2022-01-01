West Bengal Lockdown News Today: Amid rising cases of Omicron and coronavirus in the state, the West Bengal government on Saturday issued ‘System Alert’ and reports claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government is likely to impose partial lockdown in the state from January 3 in an effort to control the new variant.Also Read - Set Up Makeshift Hospitals, Monitor Patients In Home Isolation: Centre Writes to States Amid Omicron Cases

Reports claimed that the Covid-19 cases in Kolkata alone have tripled over the past three days with the number of new infections being recorded at 1,954 on Friday. The new Covid cases stand at 3,451 in the state.

Kolkata had on December 29 reported 540 new cases, while the state had reported 1,089 fresh infections.

Earlier in the day, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and West Bengal health department announced a “system alert” involving all stakeholders to contain the spread of the virus.

As per reports, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cancelled a government programme on January 3 and the ‘Duare Sarkar’ programmes also have been cancelled from January 3.

In the meantime, the Calcutta High Court said it will also suspend physical hearing. Earlier in the day, state cabinet minister Arup Biswas said he has tested positive for the virus and was admitted to a private hospital.

Giving details, West Bengal health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam said a ‘system alert’ involved keeping hospitals, health management, district administration and police has been issued so that they could be ready with their plan of action in case of a rise in infections.

On Friday, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim said the KMC will mark out 17 containment zones in different parts of the city. Hakim further added that the civic body will also make ‘Safe Homes’ set up operational again for people who could not self-isolate themselves as they either lived alone with no care-giver or had too little living space.

Hakim said that 80 per cent of the covid positive cases were asymptomatic, 17 per cent had mild symptoms while 3 per cent need hospitalization.