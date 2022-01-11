West Bengal Lockdown News Today: Amid rise in the coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed pocket lockdown in several districts and these areas have been designated as micro containment zones. As per the order from the state government, the district administrations have laid down strict regulations for all the districts where the cases are in high numbers. On the other hand, the state government has also taken up initiatives to control the surge in different districts.Also Read - Nick Kyrgios Tests COVID-19 Positive Ahead of Australian Open

North 24 Pargana: The district administration in Madhyamgram Municipality of North 24 Pargana has imposed lockdown from January 13-15. Apart from essential services, no other services will be open during these days. Also Read - Delhi Planning Tighter Restrictions As City Likely to Hit COVID Peak This Week: Reports | Read Details

Birbhum: The district administration has also imposed lockdown in Birbhum’s Siuri Municipality and as per the guidelines, the markets will remain closed from 5 PM to 6 AM. In Bolpur Municipality, markets will be closed from 2 PM to 6 AM. Also Read - Work From Home Ordered For Private Offices in Delhi: Full List of Those Exempted Under New Guidelines

Giving details to News 18, a senior government official said the pocket lockdown will help to curb this wave as it will take peak in each district separately.

Jhargram: On Monday, the whole of Jhargram district was under full lockdown. All movements were prohibited except essential services. “This will help in reducing infection and increasing awareness,” oncologist Dr Diptendra Sarkar told News 18.

The development comes as West Bengal on Monday reported 19,286 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5,001 fewer than the previous day, taking the tally to 17,74,332.

According to the data released by the state health department, the state recorded 24,287 fresh cases on Sunday taking the total number of active cases to 78,111 – the second highest in the country after Maharashtra that recorded 2,05,973 active cases.

Incidentally, this is the highest number of cases recorded on a single day since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020. The previous highest number of daily cases was 20,846 recorded on may 14 during the second Covid wave in the country.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kolkata has gone up nearly 49 times over two weeks — from 178 on December 23 to 8,712 on January 9 and in North 24 Parganas it has risen more than 57 times from 88 on December 23 to 5,053 on January 9.