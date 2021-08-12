West Bengal Lockdown News Update: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extened lockdown in the state till August 30, saying that the state needs to be prepared for the possible third wave of the pandemic.Also Read - Sonia Gandhi to Meet CMs of Congress-ruled States Virtually on August 20 | All You Need to Know

Issuing a fresh order, the state government said that local trains will remain shut till the end of this month. Also Read - Karnataka: 499 Children Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Bengaluru in Last 10 Days

“We will run local trains as soon as we are able to complete 50% vaccinations in state. We have to remain alert for the possible 3rd wave,” Mamata Banerjee said. Also Read - Karnataka Likely To Impose Partial Lockdown From August 16 Amid Rise In Covid Cases: Report

However, the state government has relaxed the night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM, instead of the previous 9 PM-5 AM window.

In terms of coronavirus, over 6 people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday, taking the toll to 18,258, while 700 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,35,699. The city and its neighbouring South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly districts reported no coronavirus deaths while North 24 Parganas accounted for one fatality.

In the last 24 hours, 746 people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recovered persons to 15, 07, 278, the bulletin said. The state has thus far tested 1,62,09,825 samples for COVID-19, including 47,011 since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the health department directed the Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Purba Medinipur district administrations to remain alert in the wake of its survey which found a rising number of coronavirus cases in the three districts and a probability of a surge in infections in the coming weeks.