West Bengal Lockdown News Today: Keeping the Omicron situation in mind, the West Bengal government on Wednesday extended the COVID lockdown restrictions in the state till January 15. However, the Mamata Banerjee government relaxed the restrictions related to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 PM and 5 AM for Christmas and New Year celebration from December 24 to January 1.

The move comes after the state recorded its first case of Omicron earlier in the day. As per the order from the state government, all shops, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open as per the normal operational hours and late closing of bars may be permitted as per the rules from December 24, 2021 till January 1, 2022.

The the state recorded first Omicron case after a seven-year-old boy, resident of Murshidabad district, tested positive for the new coronavirus variant. The boy had recently returned to Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad. He left for a relative's place in Malda from Kolkata airport.

Copy of the official notification:

The state government said that the district administration, police commissionerate and local authorities will ensure strict compliance of the stated directives.

After holding a review of the current situation and concerns due to multiple cases of Omicron variant, the state executive committee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority recommended to continue the existing restrictions and protocols.

As per the fresh order, the people visiting a shop, establishment, mall, event or gathering etc must be fully vaccinated.

Full list of guidelines: