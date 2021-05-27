Kolkata: Looking at the coronavirus situation, the West Bengal government on Thursday took preventive measures and extended the COVID restrictions in the state till June 15. Issuing an order, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the full lockdown in the state will not be imposed to save the economy of the state. Also Read - Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Won’t be Cancelled, Will be Held After COVID Situation Improves

Chief Minister Banerjee had on April 30 impose an indefinite prohibition on several activities in the state, including shopping malls, markets, restaurants and bars, gyms, and swimming pools, with immediate effect.

The development comes at a time when West Bengal continued to record a decline in single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, logging 16,225 fresh infections, raising the tally to 13,18,203. However, the death toll in the state mounted to 14,827 after 153 more fatalities were reported from different parts of the state.

West Bengal now has 1,23,377 active cases, while 11,79,999 patients have recovered from the disease, including 19,071 since Tuesday. Meanwhile, at least 59,593 people were vaccinated in the state during the day.