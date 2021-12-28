West Bengal Lockdown: With the rise in COVID-19 and Omicron cases across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hinted at the reimposition of strict Covid restrictions ‘if the situation warrants’. Addressing a meeting at state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee asked officials to be on guard to prevent a spike of cases in the state.Also Read - As Omicron Spreads Rapidly, Nearly 12,000 Flights Cancelled, Thousands Delayed Globally | Deets Inside

“Though the situation still remains under control, we should not lower our guards. If required we will reimpose restrictions once more. Not yet, but maybe depending on the turn of events in coming days,” she added. Till now, Bengal has reported six Omicron cases, all of them are male, a health official said.

Meanwhile, several states and UTs, including Delhi, Maharastra, Kerala, Karnataka and others have come up with restrictions to control the spread of the new Covid-19 strain. Check state-wise restrictions here.

COVID-19 Cases in Bengal

West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally rose to 16,31,065 as 439 more people tested positive for the infection yesterday, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 19,726. Kolkata reported the highest number of 204 new cases, while Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts registered the maximum of three fresh fatalities each, the state health department said.

The state now has 7,433 active cases, while 16,03,906 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 446 on Monday, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 98.33 per cent.

The administration has thus far tested over 2.12 crore samples for COVID-19, including 17,404 during the day.