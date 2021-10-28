West Bengal Lockdown News Today: A day after imposing lockdown in Rajpur-Sonarpur municipal area, the West Bengal government on Thursday increased containment zones across the state in an effort to step up restrictions as coronavirus cases spiked in the state.Also Read - Centre Extends COVID Restrictions Till Nov 30 to Prevent Further Spread of Pandemic | Details Here

West Bengal has recorded 976 in the last 24 hours of which 272 are from Kolkata. The increase in the COVID cases has created alarm among people as this is a significant jump from the daily 500-700 cases that were seen in West Bengal before Durga Puja. Also Read - Will lockdown be imposed in Karnataka Again? Covid Panel Breaks Silence l Read Here

As per report, the new containment zones have been designated in various parts of Bengal such as Kharagpur, Midnapur Town, Arambagh and Balurghat. Also Read - Delhi's Sixth Sero Survey: More Than 90 Per Cent Have Developed Antibodies

To make people stay alert, the West Bengal police are making announcements through loudspeakers in almost every market area of Bengal.

Part of the three-day lockdown in the Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality area, all shops and offices have been asked to shut down, except for essential services. During the lockdown time, the public transport is running, but there are few commuters and the roads are practically empty.

After the cases started increasing, the Centre has written a letter to the Mamata Banerjee government expressing their concern.

In the wake of e rising cases, the West Bengal government is periodically taking stock of the situation with an official saying if required the government will again go for closure of markets in various areas.

Expressing concern, the local doctors said that during Durga Puja people were absolutely casual about Covid-19 rules.