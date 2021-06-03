Kolkata: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the West Bengal government on Thursday revised the lockdown guidelines and allowed the restaurants to open between 5 PM and 8PM after all their staff get vaccinated. W Also Read - Lockdown in Mumbai To Be Lifted in Level -2. More Details Here

“The coronavirus cases have decreased to half in the state. 1.4 crore vaccines have been given free of cost by the state government. The restaurants in the state will be allowed to remain open between 5 PM and 8 PM after all their staff get vaccinated,” Mamata Banerjee added. Also Read - Over 2000 Cops in Uttarakhand Test COVID Positive, 93% Of Them Have Been Vaccinated

Giving further details, the Chief Minister said her government is providing these relaxations to restaurant operators so they can continue their business for a few hours daily in order to help the industry survive. Also Read - Breaking: Full Lockdown in Karnataka Extended Till June 14 as COVID Cases Spread to Rural Areas

However, she said that her government is not in favour of shutting down business, but at the same time, the state is trying to control the disease so that West Bengal does not have to face another wave.

The West Bengal government had last week extended the Covid lockdown till June 15 in order to control the spread of the virus.

The state government had on Monday also announced some relaxations as the number of active Covid cases in the state had declined. As per the guidelines, the retail shops including bookstalls were allowed to open between noon and 3 PM. On the other side, the constructions activities were also permitted to resume after vaccinating all workers.

West Bengal’s COVID-19 cases continued to decline as the state reported 8,923 new infections on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 135 people died of the disease in the state. The state has so far reported 13,94,724 cases and 15,813 deaths. Of the latest fatalities, 43 were reported from North 24 Parganas, and 38 from Kolkata.