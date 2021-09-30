West Bengal Lockdown News Today: Looking at the coronavirus situation in the state, the West Bengal government on Thursday extended the COVID restrictions till October 30. Issuing fresh order, the state government relaxed night movement between October 10-20 for Durga Puja, which begins from October 11.Also Read - Maintain Social Distance, Use Face Mask: Centre Urges All To Follow Guidelines As Festivals Approach

"In continuation of the earlier order, restriction and relaxation measures as already in force stand extended up to October 30…. In view of the ensuing festive period the said restriction relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm to 5 am is relaxed during October 10 to 20," the order read.

The relaxations have been given on account of festive season. As per updates, Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 10 to 15, while Lakshmi Puja will be held on October 20.

However, the state government has decided not to allow local trains to run, though Metro Railway trains would continue to be operational. The order shall come into effect from October 1.

Copy of the order:

Full list of guidelines:

As per the guidelines, all outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles will be restricted between 11 PM and 5 AM. However, the health services, law & order, essential commodities, and other emergency services will be exempted from the purview of restrictions. The state government has allowed offices, both government and private, to function with half the manpower, as per the order.

Corona cases: The development comes as the state on Wednesday recorded 14 new Covid deaths, 748 fresh cases. With this, the death toll rose to 18,778. The tally also went up to 15,68,321 after 748 fresh cases of the infection were registered in the state. In the last 24 hours, 740 patients recovered from coronavirus taking the total number of cured people to 15,41,963, the health bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, five were reported from North 24 Parganas district followed by four in Kolkata. Since Tuesday, 43,291 samples were tested for coronavirus as the total number of such examinations rose to 1,81,06,184, it said