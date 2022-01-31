West Bengal Lockdown News Today: As the coronavirus cases have significantly gone down, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday relaxed the lockdown norms in the state and allowed the parks and tourist places to reopen with COVID protocols. Moreover, the state government revised the night curfew timing and said it will continue to be imposed from 11 PM till 5 AM.Also Read - COVID UPDATE: 37 More Positive Cases Reported Ahead Of Winter Olympics

In a fresh order, the state government said that the restaurants, bars, and cinema halls will operate at 75% capacity and the parks and tourist places will reopen with COVID safety protocols.

Moreover, the schools in West Bengal for classes 8 to 12, colleges, universities will reopen from February 3, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced.

Banerjee also announced that the state government has decided to lift some restrictions put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Flights from Bombay and Delhi will operate on a daily basis starting from Monday, the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

Full list of guidelines:

Work force can be increased from 50 per cent to 75 per cent in private office.

The restaurants, bars and cinema halls can now operate at 75 per cent capacity.

sports activities can now resume at 75 per cent seating capacity.

Corona cases: As per the updates from state health department, West Bengal has 31,562 active cases of infection. The recovery rate for novel coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.38 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.03 per cent.