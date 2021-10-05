West Bengal Lockdown News Today: Keeping in mind the possibility of COVID third wave, the West Bengal government on Tuesday cancelled the annual Durga Puja carnival, which involves display of the city’s top pandal themes before idol immersion, and urged the people of the state to strictly abide by COVID-19 protocols.Also Read - Dip in Sales of Sanitiser, Multivitamins by Nearly 40% as COVID Complacency Commences

In a fresh order, the state government also banned cultural programmes near the marquees and said all must wear masks and carry hand sanitisers. Also Read - ICMR Says Hold Your Travel Plans as 'Revenge Travel' May Cause COVID-19 Third Wave in India

“In the context of the pandemic and the need to have physical distancing norms, the state immersion carnival shall not be held this year. In a similar vein, melas, carnivals near puja pandals shall not be allowed (sic),” the order stated. Also Read - Maharashtra Allows Reopening of Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, Shani Shingnapur Temple From Oct 7 | Check Full List of Guidelines

The state government asked the organisers to ensure that pandals are kept open on all sides. “All pandals must have adequate space and arrangements for ensuring physical distancing .. There should be separate entry and exit arrangements. There must be floor marking and other signages (sic),” the order said.

On the other hand, the state government changed the timing of Kolkata Metro ahead of the festive season and issued fresh timing for the smooth run of the metro trains. As per the order, the Kolkata Metro will change timing of train operations during Durga puja on October 12, 13 and 14. The state government said that the first trains will leave from terminal stations at 10 AM and last trains at 11 PM.

Full list of guidelines:

In the guidelines, the state government said that people should be encouraged to offer anjali (prayers) with flowers brought from homes to avoid congestion at the pandals, . The state government also said that the distribution of prasad, or sindoor khela should be organised by puja committee in a planned manner and in smaller groups. The state government has directed puja organisers to keep inaugurations, and award-distribution programmes low-key. The order stated that all visits for judging pandals should be virtual and physical visits should be made during the lean hours, between 10 AM and 3 PM. The government asked the organisers to make its arrangements in advance so as to facilitate visits to pandal premises from Tritiya (third day of the 10-day festival). As per the state government, the fire department would not be charging any fee for setting up safety measures in the marquees. The state said it is providing a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each puja committee to help them make requisite arrangements amid the pandemic.

Corona cases: The death toll in West Bengal on Monday went up to 18,837 after 12 more people succumbed to the disease. The tally went up to 15,71,841 with 601 more people testing positive for the infection.

Of the fresh fatalities, five were reported from North 24 Parganas while three deaths were registered in Kolkata. Two each were reported from Paschim Medinipur and Nadia districts.