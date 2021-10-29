West Bengal Lockdown News Today: Keeping in view the upcoming festive season, the West Bengal government on Friday announced that it has extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till 30 November 2021. Along with that, the state government has issued a new set of COVID-19 guidelines putting a restriction on the movement of people.Also Read - Explore These 5 Interesting Road Trips From Delhi on Your Long Diwali Weekend

At the same time the state government has also allowed the intra-state local trains to operate with 50% capacity. Issuing the guidelines, the state government said that the cinema halls, stadiums, shopping malls, restaurants and gyms will be allowed to function at 70% capacity.

Full List of guidelines here:

Corona cases: West Bengal on Thursday recorded 990 cases as against 976 infections on Wednesday. The eastern state had registered 976, 806, 805, 989, and 974 new cases in the last five days. The positivity rate decreased to 2.18 per cent on Thursday from 2.25 per cent the previous day as the number of daily tests increased from 43,322 to 45,437.

Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported in North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Nadia districts, the bulletin said. Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, and Uttar Dinajpur recorded one death each.