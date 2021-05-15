Kolkata: Following the stiff rise in Covid cases, the West Bengal government imposed a complete lockdown in the state starting from Sunday 6 AM for the next 15 days, allowing movement of people and vehicles only for emergency. “We are taking some strict containment measures to contain the pandemic. Starting Sunday 6 AM, West Bengal will go into lockdown till 6 PM on May 30. During this period all government, private offices other than those involved in emergency services shall remain closed. All educational institutions shall remain closed,” Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said. Also Read - BREAKING: Lockdown in West Bengal Extended Till May 30, Fresh Restrictions Announced. Read Details

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary also asked people to follow the safety protocols and wear masks. “Anyone found flouting the lockdown norms will be strictly dealt with under the Disaster Management Act and as per relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code”, Bandyopadhyay warned.

The Mamata Banerjee’s government decision to impose full lockdown in Bengal comes a day after the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 10,94,802. The death toll, on the other hand, rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection.