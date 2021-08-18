West Bengal Lockdown News Today: Even as the coronavirus cases have gone down to great extent, the West Bengal government on Wednesday said the local train services in the state will start only after 50 per cent vaccination is completed in rural areas. “Local train services will resume after 50 per cent vaccination is completed in the rural belts,” the chief minister said.Also Read - Maharashtra Covid Update: Second Wave In State Under Control, Says Uddhav Government

Giving further details, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state has received 3.75 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines thus far, including the ones it bought directly from the manufacturers, as against its requirement of 14 crore jabs.

In the meantime, she also stated that 75 per cent of the population in Kolkata, and at least 80 per cent in Howrah have received the first dose, with her government initially focusing on the congested urban areas.

Talking about the COVID third wave, Chief Minister Banerjee said that “extra caution” was being taken amid apprehensions that the third wave of the pandemic might have a greater impact on children and adolescents.

Corona cases: West Bengal’s COVID tally went up to 15,39,612 on Tuesday as 547 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 18,318. As many as 637 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate to 98.18 per cent. The state now has 9,736 active cases, while 15,11,558 people have recovered from the infection thus far.