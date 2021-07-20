West Bengal Lockdown: Darjeeling District Magistrate on Tuesday issued an order stating that all in-bound passengers from Sikkim will either require a fully vaccinated certificate/RT-PCR negative test report/RAT negative test report to enter the district from July 22.Also Read - WBPSC Exam 2021: Commission Decides to Postpone All Exams till July 30 | Check Details Here

Earlier, the West Bengal government made it mandatory for tourists entering northern districts of Dooars and Darjeeling to carry COVID-19 negative test reports. As the pandemic has ravaged the entire tourism industry, several states in the country are gradually allowing tourists after a decline in Covid-19 cases.