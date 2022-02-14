West Bengal Lockdown: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday permitted reopening of all primary and upper primary schools from February 16 owing to the ebbing covid cases in the state. However, the Night curfew will remain in force between 12 midnight and 5 am.Also Read - Assam Lifts Mandatory COVID Testing on Arrival at Airports From Feb 15, Check Details Here

Key takeaways from the order issued by the government:

Opening of all ICDS centres. A separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by Women & Child Development and Social Welfare Department in this regard. Opening of all primary and upper primary schools. A separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by School Education Department in this regard. Movement of people and vehicles and public gatherings of any kind shall now be prohibited between 12 midnight to 5 AM, Only essential and emergency services shall be permitted Wearing of masks, maintenance of physical distancing and health & hygiene protocol must be followed at all times.

Employers! management bodies/ owners/ supervisors of all offices, establishments and work places shall be responsible for provisioning of all COVID safety measures including regular sanitization of work places and COVID appropriate norms. Also Read - Sikkim Travel Update: State Rules Out All Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

“District administration, police commissionerates and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance of the stated directives. Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the government order reads. Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Schools To Be Reopened For Classes 9 to 12 From Today, Night Curfew Lifted | Guidelines Here