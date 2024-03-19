Home

West Bengal

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Constituencies, Full Schedule, Top Candidates List – All You Need to Know

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Constituencies, Full Schedule, Top Candidates List – All You Need to Know

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The will witness a tough electoral fight between the ruling TMC, opposition BJP along with Congress and Left.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal is all set to go to polls for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in seven phases from April 19 till June 1 across 42 seats and the results will be announced on June 4. This time, the state will witness a tough electoral fight between the ruling TMC, opposition BJP along with Congress and Left.

Check Full Schedule of West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

April 19: Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar

April 26: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

May 7: Malda, Murshidabad, Jangipur

May 13: Bardhaman, Berhampore, Durgapur, Ranaghat, Bolpur

May 20: Howrah, Ulluberia, Hoogly, Sreerampur, Barrackpore, Bongaon

May 25: Bishnupur, Medinipur, Ghatal, Purulia, Kanthi, Tamluk, Bankura, Jhargram

June 1: Barasat, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Dum Dum, North Kolkata, South Kolkata, , Bashirhat, Joynagar and Mathurapur

West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase Wise Schedule and Dates

First phase: April 19

Second Phase: April 26

Third Phase: May 7

Fourth Phase: May 13

Fifth Phase: May 20

Sixth Phase: May 25

Seventh phase: June 1

WEST BENGAL CONSTITUENCY LIST

1. Cooch Behar

2. Alipurduars

3. Jalpaiguri

4. Darjeeling

5. Raiganj

6. Balurghat

7. Maldaha Uttar

8. Maldaha Dakshin

9. Jangipur

10. Berhampore

11. Murshidabad

12. Krishnanagar

13. Ranaghat

14. Bangaon

15. Barrackpore

16. Dum Dum

17. Barasat

18. Basirhat

19. Jaynagar

20. Mathurapur

21. Diamond Harbour

22. Jadavpur

23. Kolkata Dakshin

24. Kolkata Uttar

25. Howrah

26. Uluberia

27. Srerampur

28. Hooghly

29. Arambagh

30. Tamluk

31. Kanthi

32. Ghatal

33. Jhargram

34. Medinipur

35. Purulia

36. Bankura

37. Bishnupur

38. Bardhaman Purba

39. Bardhaman–Durgapur

40. Asansol

41. Bolpur

42. Birbhum

Main Issues to Challenge Lok Sabha Election in State

The Sandeshkhali incident and anti-incumbency are the main issues that could prove to be a roadblock for the ruling TMC in West Bengal. On the other hand, the BJP is leaving no stones unturned to secure maximum seats in the state.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Result in 2019

Just like this year, the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal were conducted in all seven phases in 2019. During the last election, the TMC won 22 out of 42 constituencies in the coastal state, while the saffron party improved its rally from just 2 in 2014 to 18 in 2019. And the Congress party just got remaining two seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.