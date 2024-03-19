By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Constituencies, Full Schedule, Top Candidates List – All You Need to Know
West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The will witness a tough electoral fight between the ruling TMC, opposition BJP along with Congress and Left.
West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: West Bengal is all set to go to polls for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in seven phases from April 19 till June 1 across 42 seats and the results will be announced on June 4. This time, the state will witness a tough electoral fight between the ruling TMC, opposition BJP along with Congress and Left.
Check Full Schedule of West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024:
April 19: Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar
April 26: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat
May 7: Malda, Murshidabad, Jangipur
May 13: Bardhaman, Berhampore, Durgapur, Ranaghat, Bolpur
May 20: Howrah, Ulluberia, Hoogly, Sreerampur, Barrackpore, Bongaon
May 25: Bishnupur, Medinipur, Ghatal, Purulia, Kanthi, Tamluk, Bankura, Jhargram
June 1: Barasat, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Dum Dum, North Kolkata, South Kolkata, , Bashirhat, Joynagar and Mathurapur
WEST BENGAL CONSTITUENCY LIST
1. Cooch Behar
2. Alipurduars
3. Jalpaiguri
4. Darjeeling
5. Raiganj
6. Balurghat
7. Maldaha Uttar
8. Maldaha Dakshin
9. Jangipur
10. Berhampore
11. Murshidabad
12. Krishnanagar
13. Ranaghat
14. Bangaon
15. Barrackpore
16. Dum Dum
17. Barasat
18. Basirhat
19. Jaynagar
20. Mathurapur
21. Diamond Harbour
22. Jadavpur
23. Kolkata Dakshin
24. Kolkata Uttar
25. Howrah
26. Uluberia
27. Srerampur
28. Hooghly
29. Arambagh
30. Tamluk
31. Kanthi
32. Ghatal
33. Jhargram
34. Medinipur
35. Purulia
36. Bankura
37. Bishnupur
38. Bardhaman Purba
39. Bardhaman–Durgapur
40. Asansol
41. Bolpur
42. Birbhum
Main Issues to Challenge Lok Sabha Election in State
The Sandeshkhali incident and anti-incumbency are the main issues that could prove to be a roadblock for the ruling TMC in West Bengal. On the other hand, the BJP is leaving no stones unturned to secure maximum seats in the state.
West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Result in 2019
Just like this year, the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal were conducted in all seven phases in 2019. During the last election, the TMC won 22 out of 42 constituencies in the coastal state, while the saffron party improved its rally from just 2 in 2014 to 18 in 2019. And the Congress party just got remaining two seats.
